What's streaming in December: Other titles include #RaveenaTandon's Aranyak, Don't Look Up, and Emily In Paris Season 2.

Single All the Way – 2 December

Single All the Way will see Peter return home for the holidays with his best friend Nick while pretending they’re in a relationship. Peter’s mother has other plans for Peter, however, setting him up with a local trainer.

Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers front the cast and will notably guest star Jennifer Coolidge.

Emily in Paris (Season 2) – 22 December

After extensive filming over the summer, the Emmy-nominated Netflix Original series Emily in Paris returns. Emily is getting better at navigating the city of Paris but still stumbling when it comes to her relationships. Darren Star continues to helm the second season which consists of 10 episodes.

The Witcher (Season 2) – 17 December



Perhaps the biggest returning series for the entire month is the second outing with Geralt in the form of The Witcher season 2.

Here’s what you should expect from the second season:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Don’t Look Up – 24 December



Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up will see two scientists take a tour of the world trying to convince everyone that the end is nigh.

Just before the release of the movie on Christmas Eve, Netflix will also debut the movie in theatres on 10 December.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) – December 3

This is it. The end of one of Netflix’s biggest series in its history so far. It’s been a long road for the gang who have been robbing some of Spain’s most historic banks but the heist must come to an end.

Also read: The Money Heist phenomenon: Decoding how Netflix’s Spanish drama became a global favourite

With the first half of season 5 coming in early September, you’ll get the final batch of episodes in early December rounding out a truly epic series but it’s not over.

Minnal Murali – 24 December



The big Indian release of December 2021 will arrive on Christmas Eve. A tailor from a small town of Kerala develops superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie reportedly has a budget of $2.8 million.

Also read: Drushyam 2 movie review: Venkatesh, Meena uphold Jeethu Joseph's writing for a faithful Telugu remake

Aranyak – 10 December

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her OTT debut with the web show Aranyak. After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

Amazon Prime Video

Encounter – 10 December

In an attempt to save his two sons, a Marine embarks on a mysterious rescue mission. The sci-fi movie features an all-star cast, including Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane.

Being the Ricardos – December 17

The pioneering comedy TV couple Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) see their careers and love tested during one pivotal week when Ball, the “I Love Lucy” star, stood accused of being a Communist. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin flashes back and forth in time and captures some of Lucy’s most memorable antics. The supporting cast includes J.K. Simmons as William Frawley (Fred Mertz) and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance (Ethel Mertz).

Disney+ Hotstar

Atrangi Re - 24 December

The romantic-drama, set in Bihar and Madurai, follows Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a young woman who works in a railway station kiosk, whose story is told across two timelines; one where she marries the cunning and quirky Vishnu (Dhanush), and the other where she falls for the extravagant circus ringmaster Anil (Akshay Kumar).

The Book of Boba Fett – 29 December

The Book of Boba Fett is finally here to win the hearts of all the Star Wars lovers. Teased after the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett follows the adventures of a titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the underworld of the galaxy. Tensions rise when they come back to Tatooine to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Aarya Season 2 – December 10

The first season ended with Aarya deciding to pack up and leave the country with her kids when she gets a call from the mob who is still tracking her every move to get back the money that was owed tao them by her family. Aarya became one of the most popular web shows of 2020. The story revolves around Sushmita's character Aarya. She is a mother of three children and the wife of a businessman, played by Chandrachur Singh, who gets shot in broad daylight.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 22 December

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

The Rescue – 3 December

The Rescue is a documentary that chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Academy Award®-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they use a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the high stakes mission, highlighting the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Air Force Special Tactics and details the expert cave divers' audacious venture to dive the boys to safety. THE RESCUE brings alive one of the most perilous and extraordinary rescues in modern times, shining a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.

ZEE5

Bob Biswas – 3 December

The film delves into the origins of Bob Biswas, the breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller Kahaani, fronted by Vidya Balan. Considering that the character was made famous by noted actor Saswata Chatterjee, Abhishek Bachchan had some big shoes to fill.

420 IPC – 17 December

ZEE5 is back with another intriguing courtroom drama, 420 IPC but this time the drama is on an economic offense. The ZEE5 Original Film will premiere on 17 December on the platform. 420 IPC is directed and written by Manish Gupta, who has previously scripted the screenplay and dialogues for Akshaye Khanna starrer, Section 375. He has also directed Rahasya based on the Aarushi murder case, and The Stoneman Murders based on the infamous Stoneman serial killings. 420 IPC is produced by Zee Studios and Kyoorius Digital P.L. and stars Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra in pivotal roles. The plot of 420 IPC revolves around a chartered accountant, played by Vinay Pathak, who is arrested for an economic offence and who is defended by Rohan Vinod Mehra, late actor Vinod Mehra’s son who was last seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar. Ranvir Shorey plays an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor and Gul Panag plays the accused CA, Vinay Pathak’s wife.