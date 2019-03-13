Modi, upcoming web series based on life of prime minister, to release on Eros Now in April

Modi, a biopic series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will soon release on Eros Now in April. 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla will helm the ten-episode show. Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur will play the politician across different stages of his life, according to a report by DNA.

The publication further writes that the story will begin from his teenage years, his youth and finally show how he became the Prime Minister of India. The makers chose to shot in real locations in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kashmir to create a greater impact.

Now a 10-part *web series* on PM Narendra Modi... Eros Now and Benchmark Pictures [Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh] to produce the biopic... Titled #Modi... Directed by Umesh Shukla [who directed #OhMyGod and #102NotOut]... Premieres in April 2019 on Eros Now... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/a6W0S6VftS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

The series has been written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. Each episode will have a run-time of around 35-40 minutes and will highlight many important incidents of Modi's life. Mid-Day writes that Salim-Suleiman have worked on the music for Modi.

"The biopic enlightens, entertains and at the same time, inspires everyone. The detailed account of Modi’s teenage, youth, struggles and landmark decisions makes for an engaging experience and I am sure the audience is going to be glued to the screens through the entire series," said Shukla in a statement.

Besides the series, Vivek Oberoi will be seen as the politician in PM Narendra Modi. Paresh Rawal had in January also announced that another film on Modi is in the pipeline, and is still at its scripting stage. He had said that the film will go on floors only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 13:24:58 IST