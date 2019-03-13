Narendra Modi tags Rahul, Mamata, Shah Rukh, Dhoni, journos among 100 individuals in appeal to ensure 'high turnout' in Lok Sabha polls

Tagging almost 100 celebrated personalities from the fields of politics, entertainment, news media, sports and social work on Twitter, Narendra Modi urged them to leverage their popularity to “ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections”.

The Model Code of Conduct is in place since Sunday, when the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha election will be held over seven phases, with voting in the first phase to be held on 11 April and counting of votes for all phases to be conducted on 23 May.

Modi tagged top politicians from various Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, N Chandrababu Naidu, Neiphiu Rio, Nitish Kumar and Aditya Thackeray, among others.

I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I call upon KCR Garu, @Naveen_Odisha, @hd_kumaraswamy, @ncbn and @ysjagan to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @NitishKumar, @irvpaswan and @pawanchamling5, soliciting your support and active participation in improving voting across the country in the coming elections. Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @HarsimratBadal_ , @ichiragpaswan and @AUThackeray, increasing awareness among the youth on the importance of voting is a paramount task in front of us. Urging you to do your best to ensure high public participation in the upcoming elections. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Respected @CitiznMukherjee,

Being among India's most prolific statesmen and someone who has been active in politics for decades, you would understand the power of a vote. I request you to appeal to the people to enrich the festival of democracy by participating in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa, @SangmaConrad and @Neiphiu_Rio, I request you to work towards increasing vote awareness in the Northeast. A vote is a powerful way for people to express and become active participants in India's growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The sportspersons include top cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and shuttles Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45,

You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

When this happens, democracy will be the winner! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil. However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina, The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote. Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We've seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the 'Chunavi Dangal.' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag - your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions. Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Bollywood actors, including those he featured with in a selfie in January, were given the message, “Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.”

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @BajrangPunia, @shankar_live and @BajpayeeManoj, Your talent and skill has entertained millions, and made India proud. Your voice is respected widely. Please lend strength to our democracy by increasing voter awareness and inspiring people to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Modi also asked journalists including Asian News International's Smita Prakash, Times Now's Navika Kumar and India Today's Rahul Kanwal, requesting them to "ensure greater participation in democratic processes" by the people.

Requesting @smitaprakash, @PTI_News, @navikakumar and @prasannavishy to embolden the cause of high voter turnout in the 2019 polls. As leading public voices associated with important platforms, your support on voter awareness will be valuable and beneficial for 130 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I appeal to @RubikaLiyaquat, @anjanaomkashyap, @sudhirchaudhary, @rahulkanwal and the team of @republic to spread awareness on voter registration, and why every Indian, particularly the youth should vote. Your support can ensure more people exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I call upon veterans of the media world, @RajatSharmaLive, @subhashchandra and @vineetjaintimes to take the lead in highlighting the need to vote in large numbers. Doing so would ensure greater participation in democratic processes and strengthen our nation's development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The media plays a vital role in a democracy. It is also a strong influence on people's minds. I request @Sanjaygupta0702, @aroonpurie and @18RahulJoshi to work towards greater voter awareness and registration that ensures an impressive turnout at the hustings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

He also urged actors from the entertainment industries in the South, social activists, religious leaders and influential businessmen to "to help increase voter awareness and tap the power of society for democracy".

Dear @RNTata2000, @anandmahindra and @ashishchauhan, India wins when our democracy gets strengthened. Ensuring maximum participation in voting is the perfect way to strengthen democracy. Can we all make this happen? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

I appeal to @RSSorg, NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra and @Brahmakumaris to help increase voter awareness and tap the power of society for democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @SriSri ji, @SadhguruJV ji, @yogrishiramdev ji and Sri M, Spiritual leaders like you inspire many through words and work. I request you to also inspire people towards greater democratic participation. Please encourage greater voter awareness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @k_satyarthi, @thekiranbedi and @sudarsansand, A vote gives voice to people's aspirations. As widely respected personalities, your efforts towards increasing voter awareness will strengthen India's democracy. I request you to lend your voice for the same. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna, Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.