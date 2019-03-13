You are here:
Narendra Modi tags Rahul, Mamata, Shah Rukh, Dhoni, journos among 100 individuals in appeal to ensure 'high turnout' in Lok Sabha polls

Politics FP Staff Mar 13, 2019 11:58:38 IST

Tagging almost 100 celebrated personalities from the fields of politics, entertainment, news media, sports and social work on Twitter, Narendra Modi urged them to leverage their popularity to “ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections”.

The Model Code of Conduct is in place since Sunday, when the Election Commission announced that Lok Sabha election will be held over seven phases, with voting in the first phase to be held on 11 April and counting of votes for all phases to be conducted on 23 May.

Modi tagged top politicians from various Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, N Chandrababu Naidu, Neiphiu Rio, Nitish Kumar and Aditya Thackeray, among others.

The sportspersons include top cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and shuttles Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.

Bollywood actors, including those he featured with in a selfie in January, were given the message, “Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.”

Modi also asked journalists including Asian News International's Smita Prakash, Times Now's Navika Kumar and India Today's Rahul Kanwal, requesting them to "ensure greater participation in democratic processes" by the people.

He also urged actors from the entertainment industries in the South, social activists, religious leaders and influential businessmen to "to help increase voter awareness and tap the power of society for democracy".

