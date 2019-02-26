PM Narendra Modi biopic: Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar join Vivek Oberoi in upcoming film

Rajendra Gupta will be playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father in the upcoming biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi in the title role. Gupta has starred in many film and television roles over the years, including Tanu Weds Manu, Guru and Mohalla Assi. Yatin Karyekar will also play an important role, but the details are under wraps.

Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/xlFFoOuY5F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

The first poster of the biopic titled PM Narendra Modi was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 7 January.

The cast also includes Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Prashant Narayanan as a fictitious business tycoon named Aditya Reddy, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife. Boman Irani will also feature in a prominent role.

Produced by Sandip Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi is being helmed by Mary Kom director Omung Kumar.

In an interview with News18, Ssingh described the film as "a story about a human, about achievement, simplicity, about a leader who inspires us, who thought that from a chaiwala, he can become the prime minister," adding that it is "not a political film," but an "inspiring" one.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 14:27:19 IST