Modi: The Journey of a Common Man has been taken down from Eros Now app and other partnered services over a week after the Election Commission directed the streaming platform to stop streaming a web series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports Mid-Day.

The web series came under the scanner of EC after Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) wrote to the poll watchdog, drawing its attention to the fact that it was being aired without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The first five episodes of the series were aired on 3 April — a week before the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. However, the next five episodes were scheduled to be dropped on 18 April.

The EC issued a notice to Eros Now and wrote, "It was brought to our notice that a web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, having five episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."

In its direction, the poll panel cited its 10 April order banning a biopic on Modi to place a similar embargo on the web series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God-fame, the series features actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur, who portray Modi at different stages of his life.

