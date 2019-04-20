EC directs Eros Now to stop streaming web series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Election Commission on Saturday directed Eros Now to stop streaming a web series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its direction, the poll panel cited its 10 April order banning a biopic on Modi to place a similar embargo on the web series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man.

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series, being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the prime minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.

"It was brought to our notice that a web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, having five episodes, is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders," ANI further quoted the Election Commission as saying.

On Friday, the Election Commission was learnt to have finalised its stand on whether the ban imposed by it on the biopic on Modi should continue.

Officials, drawn from the poll panel's model code and legal divisions, had on Wednesday watched the biopic on the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the producers had put forth their views before the commission.

The Election Commission was to inform the top court of its stand on Friday. But the court's registry was closed on account of Good Friday.

Though there was no official word on the issue, sources in the know said the view, to be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed envelope, "may not digress" from its earlier order.

The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by 19 April.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on 22 April.

With inputs from PTI

