Prime Video Releases Official Trailer for Amazon Original Series Modern Love: Mumbai.

Prime Video released today the official trailer of the Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series Modern Love at the 5 years anniversary celebration – Prime Video Presents. The anthology series will have a subtle story about homosexuality and acceptance, a modern-day millennial love, a mother-son Asian combo, lost love and bereavement, gaining independence and breaking free for the highly anticipated first local translation. The six-part series explores love in all of its complex and beautiful forms, many of which are inspired by genuine events that occurred in the city of dreams.

Modern Love Mumbai is a film that explores the numerous angles, hues, and moods of love, all set in the city's many varied environments. It brings together six of Hindi cinema's most prolific minds - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana - and is inspired by the famous New York Times column.

Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy's Pritish Nandy Communications produced the Amazon Original series, which stars Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar star in Raat Rani.

All episodes will premiere on Prime Video starting May 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

