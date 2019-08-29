Modern Family's Sarah Hyland teams up with Emily V. Gordon to headline, produce comedy show on ABC

Washington D.C. [USA] | American actor Sarah Hyland and writer Emily V. Gordon are joining hands for a new show. Hyland, who played the role of Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons in the popular American sitcom Modern Family, is all set to star in an upcoming comedy, currently going by The Untitled Sarah Hyland + Emily Gordon Project, reported E! News.

The actor will also serve as an executive producer for the show alongside V. Gordon. The upcoming show, which has a put-pilot order by ABC, is inspired by both Hyland and Gordon's real-life experiences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

Emily took to Twitter to shed more light on the project

And to those speculating, yes, the show is going to be about being young and chronically sick! It will be funny, full of feelings, and heck yes it will be a multicam! — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) August 28, 2019

Gordon is also serving as the writer for the project. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as executive producers, alongside Adam Londy.

Unlike Modern Family, the show is being developed as a multi-camera comedy. Hyland will begin production for the project when Modern Family wraps up making the 11th and final season in early 2020.

According to E! News, the series could tackle health issues. Hyland has been vocal about her health struggles in the past and Gordon penned The Big Sick, which is based on her battle with a near-deadly infection and love story with actor and husband Kumail Nanjiani.

Gordon has a number of projects in development currently, and is co-creator, executive producer and writer on Apple's upcoming anthology series Little America. Meanwhile, Hyland has a romantic comedy in the pipeline - The Wedding Year, helmed by Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 12:57:50 IST