You are here:

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland teams up with Emily V. Gordon to headline, produce comedy show on ABC

Asian News International

Aug 29, 2019 12:51:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA] | American actor Sarah Hyland and writer Emily V. Gordon are joining hands for a new show. Hyland, who played the role of Haley Dunphy for 11 seasons in the popular American sitcom Modern Family,  is all set to star in an upcoming comedy, currently going by The Untitled Sarah Hyland + Emily Gordon Project, reported E! News.

Modern Familys Sarah Hyland teams up with Emily V. Gordon to headline, produce comedy show on ABC

Sarah Hyland, Emily V. Gordon | Twitter

The actor will also serve as an executive producer for the show alongside V. Gordon. The upcoming show, which has a put-pilot order by ABC, is inspired by both Hyland and Gordon's real-life experiences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

Emily took to Twitter to shed more light on the project

Gordon is also serving as the writer for the project. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as executive producers, alongside Adam Londy.

Unlike Modern Family, the show is being developed as a multi-camera comedy. Hyland will begin production for the project when Modern Family wraps up making the 11th and final season in early 2020.

According to E! News, the series could tackle health issues. Hyland has been vocal about her health struggles in the past and Gordon penned The Big Sick, which is based on her battle with a near-deadly infection and love story with actor and husband Kumail Nanjiani.

Gordon has a number of projects in development currently, and is co-creator, executive producer and writer on Apple's upcoming anthology series Little America. Meanwhile, Hyland has a romantic comedy in the pipeline - The Wedding Year, helmed by Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 12:57:50 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Emily V Gordon , Modern Family , Sarah Hyland , Shareworthy , The Big Sick

also see

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable

Gumnaami teaser: Srijit Mukherji's film with Prosenjit Chatterji delves deeper into disappearance of Subhash Chandra Bose

Gumnaami teaser: Srijit Mukherji's film with Prosenjit Chatterji delves deeper into disappearance of Subhash Chandra Bose

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick announce they are expecting their first child: We are very delighted

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick announce they are expecting their first child: We are very delighted