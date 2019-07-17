Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland gets engaged to Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, shares photos on Instagram

After nearly dating for two years, Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland is engaged to former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday. Sarah posted a series of photos on the platform, one of which features Adams down on knee,s proposing to her on the beach. The rest of the photos show them embrace and celebrate their engagement.

Adams also shared a video montage of the pivotal moment along with their throwback photographs together throughout the years

According to People, the couple began dating after involving in a fun banter on Twitter in 2016. They went public with their relationship in October 2017 after Hyland confessed she had a crush on the reality TV star.

Hyland has spoken about Adams being supportive of her as she underwent a second kidney transplant days after their first meet.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland told Self magazine in December 2018. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship, to have to go through those hurdles at the beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person. (sic)”

Hyland previously dated Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, and Adams sparked romance rumors with close friend Danielle Maltby on their season of Bachelor in Paradise.

