When it comes to Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, people are always left in awe seeing him going strong at 80 and battling all human frailties along the way. Despite going through an endless number of debilitating health conditions since the accident that took place on the sets of Coolie, the actor is yet in no mood to stop. Bachchan who is recovering from an injury that he sustained while shooting for his upcoming film, Project K is now going through another pain. As revealed in his blog, the actor is in “severe pain” due to growth under his callus for which doctors were also called in late at night.

Big B in his blog mentioned that he was given first aid at home due to the blister, but it showed no results following which they had to call the doctors.

“The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode…” a part of his blog read.

He further went on to note how the growth under his callus developed overnight which caused him “extreme pain.”

Beside this, he also mentioned his rib cage injury stating that “the rib has taken a summersault.”

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury in his rib cage

During the shooting of his upcoming film Project K, Amitabh Bachchan suffered from a serious injury after he broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage.

Right after the incident, he was immediately flown to Mumbai for treatment and is presently recovering. While he wishes to soon resume work, Bachchan in his fresh blog also expressed the desire and further shared his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers.

On the work front, Bachchan who is presently working on Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone also has The Intern’s Hindi remake in the pipeline.

