Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark on day five

After a whopping performance at the box office throughout an extended weekend release, Mission Mangal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with a collection of Rs. 8.91 crores on 19 August.

The film reached an exceptional Rs 97.56 crore figure after an earning of Rs 27.54 on the fourth day of its release, pushing it into the Rs 100-crore club, following the collection on Monday.

The film, that released on Independence Day, is based on India's first Mars mission. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned a thumping Rs. 29.16 crores on opening day, which was also the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), making it the actor's highest opener till date.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi.

Kumar essays the role of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who along with Balan (portraying Tara Shinde), gets a team of scientists together to send a satellite to Mars. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

R Balki, who has previously worked with Kumar on Padman has been on board this film as a producer along with Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios.

The entry into the Rs 100-crore club also marks Kumar's second film to have reached this mark within a few days of release, after 2.0 and Kesari. To the actor's credit, the three films revolve around diverse plotlines. While Kesari narrated the story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British army who led 21 Sikhs in a fight against the formidable 10,000 Pashtun soldiers, 2.0 was a sci-fi action feature, also starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson.

The 2019 drama, on the other hand, portrays a fictionalised account of the stories of the women scientists working at ISRO, along with exploring the united efforts of people hailing from different backgrounds towards the success of a singular mission.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 14:38:43 IST