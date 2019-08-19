You are here:

Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 97.56 cr in extended opening weekend

FP Staff

Aug 19, 2019 11:12:30 IST

Mission Mangal, touted to be the first space drama of Hindi cinema, has obliterated the domestic opening weekend box office. Based on India's first-ever mission to Mars, the film is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore milestone. Owing to the extended weekend run, Mission Mangal witnessed exceptional footfall in theatres, report trade analysts.

The film earned Rs 27.54 crore on its fourth day of release, taking the collection to Rs 97.56 crore.

The cast of Mission Mangal. Image from Twitter

Here are Mission Mangal's latest box office figures.

The film hit screens on Independence Day, which incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On its opening day, Mission Mangal raked in a whopping Rs 29.16 crores at the box office, making it Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date.

Here are the opening day numbers of Mission Mangal and Akshay's previous releases.

Trade analysts also observed that Mission Mangal will be Akshay's second film to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within a few days of release after 2.0 and Kesari. The space film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore on Day 5.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Kumar plays ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars.

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal. It released alongside Batla House, and has been proving to be a tough competitor for John Abraham's cop-drama at the box office.

