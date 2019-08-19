You are here:

Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 97.56 cr in extended opening weekend

Mission Mangal, touted to be the first space drama of Hindi cinema, has obliterated the domestic opening weekend box office. Based on India's first-ever mission to Mars, the film is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore milestone. Owing to the extended weekend run, Mission Mangal witnessed exceptional footfall in theatres, report trade analysts.

The film earned Rs 27.54 crore on its fourth day of release, taking the collection to Rs 97.56 crore.

Here are Mission Mangal's latest box office figures.

#MissionMangal sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: ₹ 97.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

The film hit screens on Independence Day, which incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On its opening day, Mission Mangal raked in a whopping Rs 29.16 crores at the box office, making it Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date.

Here are the opening day numbers of Mission Mangal and Akshay's previous releases.

Trade analysts also observed that Mission Mangal will be Akshay's second film to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within a few days of release after 2.0 and Kesari. The space film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore on Day 5.

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 💯 cr...

2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 5

2019: #MissionMangal: Will hit ₹ 💯 cr on Day 5

2019: #Kesari: Day 7

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Kumar plays ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars.

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal. It released alongside Batla House, and has been proving to be a tough competitor for John Abraham's cop-drama at the box office.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 11:12:30 IST