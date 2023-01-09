Netflix has put out the trailer for Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy drama Mission Majnu. The actioner, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on the streaming platform on 20 January. Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and follows Sidharth Malhotra as an Indian spy who decides to infiltrate Pakistan to find out more about their nuclear programme. Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest in the film. The film promises to take viewers on an action-packed ride as Sidharth can be seen battling enemy agents and troops in several high-octane action sequences.

Sidahrth Malhotra took to his social media handles to share the trailer of the movie. “Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu. Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events,” the Shershaah actor wrote.

Watch the trailer here:

Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. pic.twitter.com/9jtDe0Q56S — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 9, 2023



In the trailer, Sidharth is seen working as a tailor while he tries to find out more about Pakistan’s nuclear programme and whether they are planning to strike India. In the meantime, he also falls in love and marries a Pakistani woman (Rashmika). With enemy agents after him and no more ways left to gather information, he ultimately decides to infiltrate the nuclear facility to find out more.

The trailer reminded many users of the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, which also had the lead character enter Pakistan as a spy. Many viewers were impressed with Sidharth Malhotra’s performance and called the trailer a “super hit”.

Here are some reactions:

Loved the trailer Sid. Felt goosebumps at train running & last scene.. Felt also sad that ur one more theatre potential movie coming on OTT#MissionMajnu — yodha (@ipramit_) January 9, 2023

Another Masterpiece by Sid ❤️❤️. super excited for Mission Majnu . — Sahil Bhatt (@SahilBh13846521) January 9, 2023

I GOT CHILLS!! IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!! Sid you have cemented your place as the ultimate all-rounder action/romance/drama hero with this! I’m even more excited now, amazing trailer #MissionMajnu #missionmajnutrailer #SidharthMalhotra #RashmikaMandanna #DeshKeLiyeMajnu pic.twitter.com/A5UQnzy9uw — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) January 9, 2023



Mision Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The period espionage drama also stars Kumud Mishra, Mir Sarwar, Sharib Hashmi and Parmeet Sethi in important roles.

The makers of the movie had released a song from the film last month. Titled Rabba Janda, the romantic track was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.



Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God. He has Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force and the movie Yodha in the pipeline. Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Hindi debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, has a jam-packed schedule. The actor is set to star in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. She also has Varisu with Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

