Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Sanju box office collection — Dutt biopic crosses lifetime business of Tiger Zinda Hai

The latest Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - Fallout — the sixth instalment of the MI film franchise — released on 27 July across theatres in India. Since then, the film has grown stronger every single day and has performed phenomenally at the box office. The film's gross revenue has already crossed the celebrated Rs 50 crore mark in just three days of its theatrical run.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the opening weekend box-office figures of the Tom Cruise-starrer:

#MissionImpossibleFallout has a TERRIFIC opening weekend... BIGGEST opening day + opening weekend for a #MissionImpossible film... Thu IMAX previews 37 lakhs, Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 16.65 cr, Sun 25.95 cr. Total: ₹ 56.10 cr GROSS BOC. India biz. #MI6... NOTE: All languages GROSS BOC. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Cruise returns as the MI agent Ethan Hunt in a film that has already topped the charts in North American ticket counters. Loaded with death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences, this MI film also stars Henry Cavill, Sean Harris, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby among others.

At the same time, Sanju continues to rise. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic has already emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all time with a gross revenue of Rs 339.75 crore, as of 30 July. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial set its foot in Indian theatres on 29 June and its collections have crossed the lifetime business of Salman Khan-starrer 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Adarsh also shared the numbers for Sanju on Twitter, he wrote:

#Sanju crosses *lifetime biz* of #TigerZindaHai... Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film... Chasing #PK *lifetime biz* now... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 339.75 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

#Sanju biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr

Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.62 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.48 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 2.47 cr

Total: ₹ 339.75 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 — third film of his Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise — released last week on 27 July but couldn't make an impact at the box-office over the weekend. It has managed to mint only Rs 5.40 crore so far, as reported by The Times of India.

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma has also earned a decent Rs 30 crore ever since it released on 13 July. The biopic on the Hockey legend Sandeep Singh has brought immense praise to Dosanjh for his portrayal of Singh on screen. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Adarsh tweeted about the box-office collections of Soorma, as of 30 July.

#Soorma crosses ₹ 30 cr mark... Biz saw an upward trend on third Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 30.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

#Soorma biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 21.21 cr

Week 2: ₹ 7.05 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 1.85 cr

Total: ₹ 30.11 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 20:09 PM