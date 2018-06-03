Mission: Impossible — Fallout goes behind the scenes of Tom Cruise's death-defying halo jump stunt

After the release of the two spectacular trailers where Tom Cruise can be seen doing unbelievably risky moves and fighting vans, helicopters and assassins; the actor is back and is performing a highly dangerous stunt known as the halo jump.

Cruise teased the arrival of the insane jump on his Twitter account.

Halo — which in this case stands for high altitude low open — is a stunt where a person jumps out of a plane at 25,000 to 35,000 feet and then pull his parachute at the closest he possibly could to the ground without being killed. In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tom Cruise can be seen performing the exact stunt.

The makers of Mission: Impossible – Fallout posted a behind the scenes video of the halo jump across their social media account. You can watch the actor's death-defying move in detail here.

Our stunts keep getting higher in altitude and lower in oxygen. Go behind the scenes of one of @TomCruise's most dangerous stunts yet, the halo jump. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/T9jIUOWYcw — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) June 3, 2018

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth Mission Impossible film in the franchise. Christopher McQuarrie had earlier also directed the successful Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benjamin "Benji" Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade-Hunt, Alec Baldwin as Secretary Alan Hunley, Sean Harris as Solomon Lane, and Henry Cavill as August Walker among others. It is scheduled for a 27 July release.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 13:09 PM