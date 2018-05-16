Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Tom Cruise fights vans, helicopters, assassins in new trailer

The new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout has been released and it is full of dangerous stunts and ridiculously tough scenarios that Tom Cruise attempts to fight out of.

The trailer starts off with the villain Solomon Lane saying the following to Ethan Hunt: "There cannot be peace without first a great suffering. The greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming; it's coming, and the blood will be on your hands". From this point onward, things start getting out of hand for Ethan Hunt and his band of merry overachievers. The trailer includes Ethan Hunt crashing a helicopter, crashing a motorbike, and crashing a van. Oh and there's the deadly assassin August Walker and his mustache.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth Mission Impossible film in the franchise. Christopher McQuarrie had earlier also directed the successful Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benjamin "Benji" Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade-Hunt, Alec Baldwin as Secretary Alan Hunley, Sean Harris as Solomon Lane, and Henry Cavill as August Walker among others. It is scheduled for a 27 July release.

You can watch the new trailer here:

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 17:03 PM