Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Fallout unveils chaotic new poster, announces release date

The new poster and release date for Mission: Impossible – Fallout is out.

The Tom Cruise starrer, which is one of the longest-running and the most successful action movie franchise of all time, will hit theaters on 26 July this year. The first trailer for the movie was released in February, and a new one will be launched worldwide tomorrow.

A tiny clip to tease the release of the trailer was poster on Twitter by the franchise's official page.

The movie also released a new poster. While the first poster for Mission: Impossible – Fallout was simple and mostly in black and white, the new poster is much more chaotic with many of the supporting cast placed within the franchise's initials, together with various explosions, guns, planes, and cars.

This time, they have no choice but to accept. Check out the official poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout, starring @TomCruise. Trailer in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/kZftyHM4Ik — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 14, 2018

Mission Impossible: Fallout reunites Tom Cruise with co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Alec Baldwin. Superman star Henry Cavill also joins the cast this time.

Mission Impossible: Fallout has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed 2015's Ghost Protocol.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 17:31 PM