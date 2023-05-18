In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

The trailer is out and Tom Cruise’s action looks great, reminds netizens of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

DIRECTED BY

Christopher McQuarrie

WRITTEN BY

Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen

BASED ON THE TELEVISION SERIES CREATED BY

Bruce Geller

PRODUCED BY

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley

STARRING

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt,Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney.

Last year in December, Cruise once again jumped out of a plane but that time to deliver another thank you to fans of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ while hurtling through the troposphere.