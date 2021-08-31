Paramount Studios is suing its insurer for not covering the vast majority of its losses due to pandemic-related shutdowns on the sets of Mission Impossible 7.

In a suit filed in California’s federal court, the studio’s lawyers claimed that Paramount had incurred severe losses and damages as it was forced to postpone and suspend the production of the Tom Cruise starrer "due to Closure Orders affecting different filming locations, cast illnesses, and the need to protect cast and crew and its locations from exposure to SARS-CoV-2".



A brief on the case

Production on Mission Impossible 7, which is slated to release on 27 May 2022, was delayed seven times between February 2020 and June 2021. COVID-19

However, the studio’s insurer Chubb has said that it would only pay $1 million for the losses incurred due to the coronavirus

What is Paramount’s position on the issue?