Mindy Kaling collaborates with Amazon Publishing to release a set of essay collections by summer 2020

Mindy Kaling will soon release a set of essays based on her life experiences in collaboration with Amazon Publishing. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for the summer 2020. Amazon announced on Tuesday that topics will include Kaling's experiences as a single mother, including how she balance her friendships while taking care of her daughter and her career, and working with Hollywood personalities like Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey.

Amazon Publishing imprint further explained that the essays can be downloaded as a Kindle ebook or as an Audible audiobook, which Kaling will narrate.

Check out the announcement here

Next Summer, best-selling author, actor, and producer @mindykaling will offer her fresh take on life, love, and single mommy-hood in a series of bite-sized essays spanning the past few years. Coming soon to Amazon Original Stories. https://t.co/C6TzTUNVAf pic.twitter.com/S3vnpLsEO9 — Amazon Publishing (@AmazonPub) May 28, 2019

Announcing her latest project through an Instagram post, Kaling wrote, “It’s so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor, and single mom in a new collection of essays." Her previous books, 'Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me' and 'Why Not Me,' were best-sellers published by Penguin Random House.

This new development continues Kaling's partnership with Amazon after the company acquired the U.S. rights to her comedy Late Night, which is set to hit theaters on 7 June, following its premiere at Sundance in January.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 18:21:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.