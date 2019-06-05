You are here:

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan in Spain, stresses the importance of consent

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2019 12:20:15 IST

Days after a fan grabbed and forcibly kissed Miley Cyrus during her visit to Spain, the pop-singer has spoken out about the incident. Miley took to Twitter to underscore the importance of consent.

Referring to the lyrics to her new song 'Mother’s Daughter', she wrote #DontFuckWithMyFreedom. The post contains a video clip from the encounter.

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan in Spain, stresses the importance of consent

Miley Cyrus/Image from Twitter.

Here is Miley's statement on Twitter 

She also shared a screenshot where several social media users commented on her sartorial choices and her songs. She posted the screenshot with the hashtag #stillnotaskingforit.

In the footage that has now gone viral, Miley is seen wading through a crowd in Barcelona with her husband Liam Hemsworth, when a fan manhandles her, grabs her hair and kisses her.

Her new EP titled 'She is coming' with six songs released last Friday and is the first of three EPs planned by the singer.

Meanwhile, Miley will also star in an upcoming of episode of Black Mirror, part of the Netflix show’s fifth season, which premieres on 5 June.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 12:20:15 IST

