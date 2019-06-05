Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan in Spain, stresses the importance of consent

Days after a fan grabbed and forcibly kissed Miley Cyrus during her visit to Spain, the pop-singer has spoken out about the incident. Miley took to Twitter to underscore the importance of consent.

Referring to the lyrics to her new song 'Mother’s Daughter', she wrote #DontFuckWithMyFreedom. The post contains a video clip from the encounter.

Here is Miley's statement on Twitter

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

She also shared a screenshot where several social media users commented on her sartorial choices and her songs. She posted the screenshot with the hashtag #stillnotaskingforit.

In the footage that has now gone viral, Miley is seen wading through a crowd in Barcelona with her husband Liam Hemsworth, when a fan manhandles her, grabs her hair and kisses her.

Her new EP titled 'She is coming' with six songs released last Friday and is the first of three EPs planned by the singer.

Meanwhile, Miley will also star in an upcoming of episode of Black Mirror, part of the Netflix show’s fifth season, which premieres on 5 June.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 12:20:15 IST

