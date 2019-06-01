Miley Cyrus alludes to drugs, partying, marriage, and public image in new EP She Is Coming

On Friday, Pop singer Miley Cyrus Singer released her new EP titled 'She is coming' consisting of six songs. It is first of the three EPs planned by the singer and also includes strong opening track 'Mother’s Daughter'.

Several guest vocals appear on the EP, including Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah on 'D.R.E.A.M.,' RuPaul on 'Cattitude' and Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It on 'Party Up The Street.', reports Rolling Stone.

Check out the announcement here

Lyrically, the six tracks that compose She is coming reproduce the unabashed attitude that Miley is known for. Through the songs she opens up about partying, her past drug use, her public image, and the difference unconditional love (be it from husband Liam Hemsworth or her parents) has made in her life.

In Mother's Daughter, the EP's lead single and opening track, Cyrus triumphantly declares "I'm nasty, I'm evil / Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter."

Earlier this year, during her interview to Vanity Fair, Miley revealed that the album represents her at a very specific point of time—one in the past. She said, "When people hear my music they hear a fragment of time, something I feel or felt right then. By the time it gets to your ears I may have grown past it, but I am truest to who I am at that very second."

Cyrus’ last album was 2017’s 'Younger Now', led by the single, 'Malibu.'

This is the first record the singer has released since her wedding to Liam. The couple, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Miley will also star in an upcoming of episode of Black Mirror, part of the Netflix show’s fifth season, which premieres on 5 June.

Listen to the entire 'She is coming' EP here:



Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 14:37:47 IST

