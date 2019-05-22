Black Mirror season 5: Netflix drops three new intriguing trailers of dystopian sci-fi anthology

Netflix has debuted three separate trailers from the episodes of the upcoming season of sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, titled Smithereens, Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too and Striking Vipers. This season boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace, Angourie Rice (Every Day), Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag season 2) and Pom Klementieff among many others.

Smithereens

The first trailer shows an Uber driver (Scott) spiraling out of control after he picks up a passenger at the airport. The driver, listening to the voice in a meditation app with rapt attention, comes undone when the passenger tells him that his destination is 'Smithereen'. He pulls a gun and takes the passenger hostage in a field.

Watch the trailer here.





Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too

A lonely teenager Rachel attempts to connect with her favourite pop-star Ashley (Cyrus) with a toy-robot that Ashley has launched, called Ashley Too. However, behind her seemingly perfect life, Ashley is seen battling depression. The fragile condition starts affecting the responses of the robot-doll, which short circuits on Rachel and her friend.

Watch the trailer here.





Striking Vipers

A married couple (Anthony Mackie and Nicole Beharie) and trying to conceive a child, but the husband is growing increasingly distant from his wife. While the wife suspects that there is something awry with her husband as he retreats to his phone, he denies the charges.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 10:29:48 IST

