Miles Teller to feature alongside Tom Cruise as son of Maverick's wingman in Top Gun sequel

New York: Miles Teller has been cast as the son of Goose in the long-planned sequel to Top Gun.

Teller was announced as the co-star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick on 3 July. He'll be playing the son the of Maverick's wingman. Goose was played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 original.

The film, which will also returns Val Kilmer as Iceman, is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures in July 2019. Directing is Joe Kosinski, who helmed Oblivion, also with Cruise.

Actors Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult had been up for the much sought-after part, but Teller won out.

The 31-year-old actor celebrated on Twitter with the first half of a famous quote from Top Gun: "I feel the need..."

I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Teller's most notable performance that got him a BAFTA nomination was for essaying the role of Damien Chazelle in Whiplash. His other projects that won him praise are Project X, That Awkward Moment, and War Dogs. Teller was recently seen in dramas Thank You For Your Service and Only The Brave. He also just finished shooting for the Amazon series Too Old to Die Young with Drive helmer Nic Refn as the director.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 10:27 AM