Milan Talkies first look poster, featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, is a nod to charm of single screen cinema

The makers of Milan Talkies released the first look poster of the film. Featuring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, the film is a Tigmangshu Dhulia directorial.

The poster depicts the lead pair of the film, Srinath and Fazal, are seen sitting in front a Milan Talkies billboard-cum-glow sign. Ali is flanked by a camera beside him while Srinath looks ahead, almost participating in the scene that Fazal is trying to develop in the poster.

Milan Talkies charts a love story set against a backdrop of the old world charm of single screen cinemas.

Trailer out tomorrow... First look poster of #MilanTalkies... Stars Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Reecha Sinha and Sikandar Kher... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... Produced by PS Chhatwal... 15 March 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/7qtZNW5wHW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

As per an earlier report, the Victoria and Abdul actor will be playing the role of a young and ambitious director in the movie, which is loosely modeled on legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt. The actor aims to bring different aspects of the auteur’s work through his short film and his role.

Apart from Srinath and Fazal, the film also Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Sikandar Kher, who will playing the main antagonist in Milan Talkies. The film, bankrolled by PS Chhatwal and Filmy Keeda Productions, has predominantly been shot in Lucknow and Mathura.

The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. Milan Talkies is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 March.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 12:30:13 IST