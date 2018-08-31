Fukrey actor Ali Fazal turns director, will make short film dedicated to screen legend Guru Dutt

Ali Fazal, after garnering considerable praise for his Hollywood period drama film Victoria and Abdul in 2017 alongside Dame Judi Dench, recently featured in the comedy flick, Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi . Ali is also preparing a script for his short film for which he has pulled in references to Guru Dutt. Inspired and influenced by the auteur's works, Ali feels he would be lucky to channelise 'even a bit' of Dutt's multitasking abilities, juggling between acting and directing.

“It was his fervour to do more than just acting that I’m just inspired by. He was someone who achieved fame through acting, directing and producing. It takes a lot to find success of this kind. The legend he has left behind is something unmatchable and the aura is something that truly is inspirational," says the actor.

The actor will be seen playing the role of a young and ambitious filmmaker in Milan Talkies, which also features Shraddha Srinath. Ali has apparently drawn certain characteristics from Dutt to essay the role. The actor aims to bring different aspects of the auteur’s work through his short film and his role.

Dutt was considered a man ahead of his time. He was one of the greatest icons of commercial Indian cinema. All his films are believed to be the best from Bollywood's Golden Age, known both for their ability to reach out to the common man, and for their artistic and lyrical content. They even went on to become trendsetters that have influenced Bollywood ever since. Ali's film will be an ode to the ace filmmaker.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 14:54 PM