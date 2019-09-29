Midsommar: A24 offers three months of free couples therapy ahead of digital release of Ari Aster's horror film

Midsommar is definitely not a date film. Directed by Ari Aster, the film follows a couple on the verge of a nasty breakup, who travel to Sweden to participate in a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. And watching it with a significant other may magnify the issues that could have been secretly harbouring. Hence, Midsommar makers are offering free couples therapy.

A24 has partnered with online and mobile therapy company Talkspace to give away free three months of couples therapy to viewers. All one has to do to enter the contest is comment on the video below on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook by tagging a friend or significant other. In the promo clip which opens to footage from the film, the tagline reveals, “Did Midsommar cut too deep?”

Check out the announcement here

#Midsommar and @Talkspace are bringing you free couples therapy — tag a friend or significant other below to enter. 🌱🌸🌼 Let's heal together. 🌻🌞🔥 pic.twitter.com/oX3B43cxxm — Midsommar 🌻 (@MidsommarMovie) September 25, 2019

The follow-up to Aster's acclaimed directorial debut Hereditary, the new film centers on a a young woman named Dani (Florence Pugh) who experiences a devastating family tragedy, and in the aftermath reaches out to her boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), for support. The couple plan a summer vacation along with few friends to a Swedish village, only to discover it is far from what they had imagined — as the couple are unwittingly lured into the rituals of a mysterious cult.

Midsommar also features William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We Are The Millers), Jack Reynor, Vilhem Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

During June last year, Aster spoke about the project to The Hollywood Reporter saying, "It's Scandinavian folk horror. That is the only other horror movie I have. And I'm pretty sure that's going to be it for a long time." The film was released in theaters on 9 August. (Also read : Midsommar early reactions: Ari Aster's film is 'a psychedelic fairy tale about ridding oneself of fear and pain')

