Midsommar early reactions: Ari Aster's film is 'a psychedelic fairy tale about ridding oneself of fear and pain'

Hereditary director Ari Aster has returned with Midsommar, an incredibly creepy thriller for this summer. The film's narrative draws from the tradition of Midsummer, Sweden's most popular folk festival. It stars Florence Pugh, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We Are The Millers), Jack Reynor, Vilhem Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

Midsommar follows a coupled played by Pugh and Harper, who visit Sweden to be a part of the fabled festival. However, what begins as an idyllic retreat soon takes a bizarre and violent turn.

According to Variety, distributor A24 held early screenings of the film in New York City and Los Angeles simultaneously on 18 June (Tuesday). Midsommar has received rave reviews from the viewers.

MIDSOMMAR confirms a major talent who isn’t afraid to alienate... most people. A psychotropic plunge into what death might mean, if it means anything. Deeply upsetting and very funny? — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) June 19, 2019

MIDSOMMAR will do for Swedish pagan solstice rituals what Psycho did for showers. a psychedelic fairy tale about ridding oneself of fear and pain — absolutely delightful from its nightmare of an opening to its floral purge of a finale. 💐🌞💐 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 19, 2019

MIDSOMMAR is a mind-fuck of the highest order, channeling (yet again) a young woman’s journey through grief. Deliberately paced but never boring (those 140 minutes FLY by). Pugh is excellent. There is some imagery that I want plastered on my wall. Don’t miss this one, folks. — Trace Thurman 🏳️‍🌈 (@TracedThurman) June 19, 2019

MIDSOMMAR: Like with HEREDITARY, Ari Aster uses overwhelming grief as a gateway into a slowly escalating tunnel of nightmares. Not a visceral scare-fest, but something so much more unpleasant, darkly funny and yes, totally fucked. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 19, 2019

#MIDSOMMAR. wow. i don’t know that i’ve ever felt so gutted and seen by a movie. i felt sick, i felt joy - i felt so much. above all else: i’ve never seen such a wicked, accurate depiction of intoxicating mania. i adored it and i hate it. florence pugh is god level. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) June 19, 2019

Going to join the chorus and say I absolutely loved #Midsommar. Ari Aster nails guttural, raw emotion. But this time? So much joy and humor with the fucked up pain. Legit feel good horror for me. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) June 19, 2019

I was super nervous going into #MIDSOMMAR because of my deep love for Hereditary, but holy shit you guys, @MidsommarMovie is a masterpiece — HorrorDesignChick 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) June 19, 2019

