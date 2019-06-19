You are here:

Midsommar early reactions: Ari Aster's film is 'a psychedelic fairy tale about ridding oneself of fear and pain'

FP Staff

Jun 19, 2019 15:01:45 IST

Hereditary director Ari Aster has returned with Midsommar, an incredibly creepy thriller for this summer. The film's narrative draws from the tradition of Midsummer, Sweden's most popular folk festival. It stars Florence Pugh, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We Are The Millers), Jack Reynor, Vilhem Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

Midsommar follows a coupled played by Pugh and Harper, who visit Sweden to be a part of the fabled festival. However, what begins as an idyllic retreat soon takes a bizarre and violent turn.

Still from Midsommar trailer. YouTube

According to Variety, distributor A24 held early screenings of the film in New York City and Los Angeles simultaneously on 18 June (Tuesday). Midsommar has received rave reviews from the viewers.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 15:01:45 IST

