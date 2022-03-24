Pradeep Mehra ,the 19-year old boy from Delhi who suddenly became a national rage as he was captured by filmmaker Vinod Kapri running for 10 kms from his workplace to home, must exercise some self-restraint in this moment of unexpected fame; Subhash K Jha counsels the boy in an open letter.

Dear Pradeep Mehra,

I saw the amazing video which I’ve titled, taking inspiration from Mandela, The Long Run Home. I can’t get over your sheer simplicity and laboriousness . When you are asked about your daily run home from your workplace , your answers are simple and heartrending.

I wanted to adopt you then and there. I see children of well-to-do families partying and wasting their lives at 26-27. They have their parents climbing up the nearest wall worrying what their child would do in life. And here you are so focused at 19 on what you want to do in life.

You want to join the army. You are training for it while working to make ends , cooking for yourself and for your brother…I had tears in my eyes . I felt a surge of guilt and protectiveness towards all the Pradeeps of the world who are struggling, especially now post-COVID, to keep their heads above the water . Thousands of families with single wage-earners have lost jobs, and have used up all their savings.

I thought of all of them when I saw you. And I wished every parent would have a child like you. I showed the video to my friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and he says there should be a film on your life, because as he puts it, this is not just about you but about all those young hopeful dreamers who have meager means to manifest their dreams into reality. And yet they keep dreaming. You represent the hopes and aspirations of every young Indian who is not born with a golden , silver or copper spoon in his or her mouth.

I want to thank Vinod Kapri for making the video. Vinod is someone I admire for using his filmmaking skills for something other than entertainment. Hemade, an exceptional documentary 1232 KMs in 2021 on what happened in March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was declared and thousands of migrant labourers were stranded in the major cities without livelihood, food or hope. This was the story of seven such Bihari migrants who decided to cycle their way home to the Saharsa district in Bihar more than a thousand miles away.

When and how did this great nation of ours come to this? How did we become so impervious and indifferent to the plight of the poorest of the poor? Kapri is according to me a true hero and Pardeep, I want to thank him for bringing your story into the limelight. My only fear is that this sudden surge of attention—you are now giving back-to-back interviews and taking selfies with strangers who are accosting you on the road—will spoil you, ruin your innocence.

I remember with a shudder that stupid singer on the railway station whom the even stupider Himesh Reshammiya convinced she was a potential Lata Mangeshkar. Or that Baba from the dhaba who become a celebrity overnight and then decided to sue the very man who made him famous accusing him of siphoning off his money.

The social media can be a very comforting zone. But it can also be extremely dangerous and delusional. Stay grounded, kiddo. And you have a long way to go.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.