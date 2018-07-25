Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell to get equal pay for FX series after All The Money In The World controversy

A new eight-episode limited series based on dancer-choreographer Bob Fosse and his wife and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon, starring Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, was green-signaled by FX after months of negotiation. However, the other news that demands celebration is that both the actors are going to earn equal pay on the project, Vanity Fair informed.

The All the Money in the World actress, it was revealed earned less than $1,000 for the re-shoot of pivotal scenes in the film. This was in sharp contrast with the pay of her co-star Mark Wahlberg, who made almost $2 million for the same, about 1500 times more than what Williams earned, reported Washington Post.

The circulation of the news regarding the massive disparity in pay sparked outrage among people, including celebrities Jessica Chastain, Mia Farrow and Jude Apatow, inspiring Wahlberg and the agency that represents both actors, WME, to donate fees to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The Vanity Fair report states that both Williams and Rockwell will have executive-producer credits on the series, which is going to be based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson. The show will be produced by Broadway icons Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail and Dear Evan Hansen‘s Steven Levenson along with Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

“Tommy, Steven, and Lin are the perfect team to tell the story of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and we’re so thrilled to have Sam and Michelle playing these iconic roles.” said FX’s Nick Grad, as per a Deadline report.

The show will chronicle the lives of Fosse and four Tony winner Gwen Verdon who changed the face of American entertainment. The show, as per tvline.com, is described as a series that“ explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.”

Nicole Fosse, the daughter of Fosse and Verdon is also co-executive producing the series. She said in a statement, “My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known. They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty, and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story.”

The show will begin production in the fall, and will debut on FX in 2019.

Michelle Williams's works, including Manchester by the Sea, Brokeback Mountain and The Greatest Showman has been nominated for the Oscars four times. Rockwell won an Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

