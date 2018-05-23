You are here:

Michelle Williams to star in Amazon's historical drama about underground abortion clinic, This is Jane

Actress Michelle Williams will star in This Is Jane, a historical drama that follows women who provided abortion services in the years before legalised abortion.

Boys Don't Cry director Kimberly Peirce came on board in 2017 to helm Amazon Studios' This Is Jane, set up at John Lesher's Le Grisbi Productions. Lesher and Peter Heller are producing it, reports Variety.

The project is based on Laura Kaplan's book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, which follows women who provided abortion services in the years before 1973's Supreme Court ruling that legalised abortion.

Kaplan, who joined the three-year-old organisation Jane in 1971, assembled the histories of the anonymous women who are identified only by pseudonyms.

Williams will play Jane founder's, known as Jenny. The actress has been nominated for Academy Awards for Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea.

She recently starred in All the Money in the World and in Amy's Schumer's I Feel Pretty, and will next be seen opposite Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed in Venom.

