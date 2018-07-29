Michelle Williams opens up about Hollywood gender pay gap, life after Heath Ledger's death and her secret marriage

The fiercely private Michelle Williams opened up about Hollywood's ongoing pay disparity, how her life and career changed in the aftermath of her former partner Heath Ledger's death and her secret marriage to Phil Elverum.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the Oscar-nominated star of Brokeback Mountain discussed Hollywood's gender pay gap. Williams and her All the Money in the World co-star Wahlberg made news earlier this year when it was revealed that he was paid $1.5 million for reshoots on movie while she got $1,000. Wahlberg later donated his salary to Time’s Up, the campaign against workplace sexual misconduct. She says she felt "totally devalued" after the incident but she learnt to swallow it. “A private humiliation became a public turning point,” she said.

The 37-year-old actress married the American indie musician Elverum at a private ceremony earlier this month in the rural Adirondacks region of upstate New York. She described her relationship with Elverum, whose first wife died of pancreatic cancer, as “very sacred, very special.”

Williams had a daughter, Matilda, with Ledger but the couple ended their three-year romance a few months before his 2008 death at age 28 of an accidental prescription drugs overdose. She says she never gave up on love after Ledger's death 10 years ago. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship but Phil isn’t anyone else,” she told Vanity Fair.

Williams also spoke of how she and Matilda were hounded by media in the months after Ledger’s death. “I’ll never forget going to the post office and seeing a sign hung on the wall for anyone with information about myself and my daughter, to please call this number. Um, so I took that down,” she said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 13:35 PM