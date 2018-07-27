Manchester By The Sea actress Michelle Williams marries singer Phil Elverum in private ceremony

Los Angeles: Actor Michelle Williams has revealed that she recently tied the knot with singer-songwriter Phil Elverum in a private ceremony and said that she "never gave up on love" after the death of her partner Heath Ledger.

The 38-year-old actor was in a relationship with Ledger until his death in 2008 and has a daughter, Mathilda, with him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Manchester by The Sea actor said she got married to Elverum in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks which was witnessed by only a handful of friends and their two daughters.

Williams described her union to Elverum, who lost his wife Genevieve Castree in 2016 to cancer, as "very sacred and very special".

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else," Williams said.

"And that's worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free," she added.

Williams said she is sharing her experience so that it encourages others who are struggling to find love after losing a partner.

"I don't really want to talk about any of it. But there's that tease, that lure, that's like, 'What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?'"

"Don't settle. Don't settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn't feel like love, it's not love," Williams said.

