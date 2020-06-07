Michael Stuhlbarg reveals he is thrilled to revisit his Call Me by Your Name character, but hasn't heard from makers yet

Michael Stuhlbarg, who portrayed Professor Sami Perlman, the father of Timothée Chalamet's character Elio, in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name, says he would love to star in the planned sequel.

In an recent interview to IndieWire, Stuhlbarg said he is ready to get back to Elio's story, but hasn’t been contacted about participating in the sequel yet.

“I would be glad to if they were interested to discuss it with me,” he said. “I would be thrilled just to be a part of it, if it were to happen. I know that everybody seems very enthusiastic about it so. But I have no idea which direction it might go.”

Based on Andre Aciman's novel of the same name, the gay romance film showcased Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) summer love story set in northern Italy in 1983. The author came out with the book's follow-up, Find Me in October, 2019.

In Find Me, Perlman takes up a romance with a younger woman he meets on a train while en route to Rome, and much of the novel is devoted to his story. Michael Stuhlbarg had also narrated the audiobook version of Find Me.

Stuhlbarg further adds that the novel stays true to who 'the original guy (Perlman) was', and it would be extraordinary to get to try to bring it to life in a film in one way or another.

However he also adds that Luca very likely could take this story in a very different direction. “The novel may stand in its own kind of existence,” the actor says.

However, in 2019, Guadagnino had said that the sequel will deviate from the plot of Find Me. He had also said that he aimed to to address the HIV-AIDS crisis and hoped for the films to develop as a decades-long Before Sunrise-like series.

Call Me By Your Name had won earn four nominations at the 2018 Oscars, including Best Picture. It was honoured with the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

