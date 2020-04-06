Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer to return in Call Me by Your Name sequel, says director Luca Guadagnino

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino said that Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and others will be returning for the drama's sequel.

According to Variety, in a recent interview with Italian news outlet La Repubblica, the filmmaker said, "Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie."

He added that the work on the film had been halted due to the pandemic. He said that before the coronavirus outbreak he had visited the US and met with a screenwriter he could not name to talk about the second part.

Based on Andre Aciman's novel of the same name, the gay romance film showcased Elio (Chalamet) and Oliver's (Hammer) summer love story set in northern Italy in 1983. The author came out with the book's follow-up, Find Me in October, 2019.

In 2019, Guadagnino had said that the sequel will deviate from the plot of Find Me. He had also said that he aimed to to address the HIV-AIDS crisis and hoped for the films to develop as a decades-long Before Sunrise-like series.

The synopsis says that the book shows readers "Elio’s father, Samuel, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train with a beautiful young woman upends Sami’s plans and changes his life forever.Elio soon moves to Paris, where he, too, has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a New England college professor with a family, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return trip across the Atlantic."

Call Me By Your Name went on to earn four nominations at the 2018 Oscars, including Best Picture. It was honoured with the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 14:31:00 IST