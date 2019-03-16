Michael Jackson inspired pieces removed from Louis Vuitton's 2019 collection post Leaving Neverland

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has decided to no longer producer pieces from the autumn/winter 2019 menswear collection that directly reference Michael Jackson.

The decision was taken by brand after sexual abuse allegations against Jackson resurfaced post the January release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The label unveiled their collection in a show, which took place just over a week before Leaving Neverland premiered at Sundance. It featured several pieces that paid homage to Jackson that were then intended to go on sale in the summer.

"I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights.

"My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers," Virgil Abloh, men's artistic director at LV, said in a statement to the fashion news site WWD.

Representatives for the fashion house said the revelations had caused the label "the greatest pain" and the company was unaware of the documentary at the time of the show.

It was recently reported that three radio stations in Canada had stopped playing Jackson's songs after Leaving Neverland was broadcast in the country. Besides that, the creators of The Simpsons also announced their decision to withdraw an episode titled 'Stark Raving Dad', featuring Jackson's voice "show compassion for Mr Jackson’s alleged victims".

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 09:54:12 IST