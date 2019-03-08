The Simpsons creators take down episode with Michael Jackson post HBO's Leaving Neverland

The creators of The Simpsons have removed an episode titled 'Stark Raving Dad', featuring Michael Jackson's voice, after abuse allegations have surfaced against the pop star in HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The episode was the show's season 3 premiere and was aired on 19 September, 1991, reports Variety. It revolves around Homer being sent to a psychiatric hospital where his roommate is a man named Leon Kompowsky, who thinks he is Jackson.

Jackson was never credited for voicing Leon, though years later his involvement in the episode was confirmed, adds Variety.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make," The Simpsons executive producer James L Brook told Wall Street Journal, which first reported this development. He said that Matt Groening and Al Jean, who are the show's other producers also agreed with this decision. He added that the episode had to be pulled down to "show compassion for Mr Jackson’s alleged victims".

It was recently reported that three radio stations in Canada had stopped playing Jackson's songs after Leaving Neverland was broadcast in the country.

The documentary premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2019 to a standing ovation. It revisits the claims of Wade Robson and James Safechuck that Jackson sexually abused them when they were minors. Jackson’s estate has criticised the film, previously calling it “tabloid character assassination."

