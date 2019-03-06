You are here:

Michael Jackson's songs pulled from three Canadian radio stations after HBO's airing of Leaving Neverland

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 19:51:21 IST

Three major Montreal radio stations have stopped playing Michael Jackson songs as a result of child-molestation allegations against the late musician that aired Sunday in an HBO documentary.

A spokeswoman for the owner of the French-language stations CKOI and Rythme and the English-language The Beat says Jackson's music was pulled starting Monday morning.

Michael Jackson. Image from Twitter @BestofMichaelJ

Michael Jackson. Image from Twitter @BestofMichaelJ

Cogeco spokeswoman Christine Dicaire told Variety," We are attentive to the comments of our listeners, and the documentary released on Sunday evening created reactions. We prefer to observe the situation by removing the songs from our stations, for the time being."

She added that the decision will also apply to Cogeco Media stations in smaller markets in Quebec. The company operates 23 radio stations.

The documentary Leaving Neverland began airing on HBO Sunday. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation, explored the abuse allegations of  the two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them and supported him to authorities and in Robson’s case, very publicly.

Jackson's family and Jackson estate have repeatedly denounced the documentary through written statements, a lawsuit , and letters to HBO and Britain’s Channel 4, which plan to air the film. Their central criticism has been the film’s failure to talk to family members or other defenders of Jackson, whom they insist never molested a child. They said it spreads falsehoods about a man not alive to defend himself.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 19:51:21 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Canada , leaving neverland , Michael Jackson , Sundance Film Festival 2019 , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Michael Jackson's estate files $100 mn lawsuit against HBO for maligning popstar's image in Neverland

Michael Jackson's estate files $100 mn lawsuit against HBO for maligning popstar's image in Neverland

After Neverland: Oprah Winfrey to interview Michael Jackson's accusers in a special following HBO documentary

After Neverland: Oprah Winfrey to interview Michael Jackson's accusers in a special following HBO documentary

Bengali singer and music composer Pratik Choudhury passes away aged 55 due to cardiac arrest

Bengali singer and music composer Pratik Choudhury passes away aged 55 due to cardiac arrest