Today, it was announced that MGM’s Creed III, from Chartoff-Winkler Productions, Proximity Media, and Outlier Society, will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning June 9 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Following its global theatrical release, Creed III directed by, starring and produced by Michael B. Jordan becomes the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members across the globe enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership

Upon its March 3 debut, Creed III opened to a franchise record of $58.6 million, in addition to marking the highest domestic debut ever for a sports movie, and is currently sitting at just under $275 million in the world wide box office. Creed III has also been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting an 89% “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 96% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an “A-” on CinemaScore.

The film follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) who, after dominating the boxing world, has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian—a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. The film features a star-studded cast including Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin penned the screenplay, based on a story by Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Baylin. Creed III is produced by Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, and Sylvester Stallone.

The official Creed III soundtrack—featuring new tracks from a powerhouse assembly of artists including J. Cole, Big Sean, Kehlani, and Dreamville’s own J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Lute, Cozz, and Omen—is available now. Dreamville executive produced (Candace Rodney, Adam Roy), alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan), and executive music producer Frank Brim. The original motion picture score soundtrack features music by Joseph Shirley and is available everywhere now from Sony Music Masterworks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.