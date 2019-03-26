Michael B Jordan replaces Tom Cruise as lead in Methuselah, based on story of the longest-living man in Bible

Michael B Jordon is set to lead the cast of Warner Bros' upcoming Methuselah movie. The Creed star will also be serving as the producer on the project via his banner Outlier Society, reported Variety.

The studio has been working on the film for many years with Will Smith and Tom Cruise interested in the project. Zach Dean wrote an early script after coming on board in 2014. The latest draft is written by Tony Gilroy.

The story centres on the longest-living figure in the Bible, Methuselah, who is the son of Enoch.

Jordan is also set to star in and produce the Denzel Washington-directed memoir Journal for Jordan and is currently busy with the pre-production on the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse. The actor is also going to collaborate with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts for an untitled monster film. However, it is yet not clear whether Jordan features in the film.

His other projects include Lionsgate's film adaptation of assassin story The Silver Bear, which will be directed by Gerard McMurray. The film will mark the reunion of the director-actor duo after the 2013 breakout drama Fruitvale Station, produced by McMurray.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 18:31:44 IST