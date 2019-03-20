Michael B Jordan, Kong: Skull Island director collaborate on upcoming original monster film

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is reportedly collaborating Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan for his upcoming monster film, reports Collider. The film will be backed by New Regency, the production company behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Jordan and Alana Mayo's Outlier Society.

However, it is yet not clear whether Jordan features in the film. The team are presently searching for a screenwriter to pen the monster film. The plot of the film will be based on the original story presented by Vogt-Roberts but details are being kept under the wraps for the moment. The film will be set in Detroit, an expected choice if one considers how close Vogt-Roberts is to the city where he grew up. The director is apparently very close with the artistic local community in Detroit. In 2011, he co-founded The Detroit Creativity Project, a non-profit set up that fosters the city’s youngsters through improv comedy.

Vogt-Roberts' claim to fame was through Kong: Skull Island, which garnered $567 million worldwide. The film also opened opportunities to create Legendary's monster-verse, which continues with Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 12:24:36 IST