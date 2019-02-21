Michael B Jordan's assassin thriller The Silver Bear ropes in Gerard McMurray as writer, director

Michael B Jordan's The Silver Bear has roped in Gerard McMurray to write and direct the high-octane action thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Silver Bear will mark the reunion of Jordan and McMurray after the 2013 breakout drama Fruitvale Station, which was produced by McMurray. McMurray has steered projects such as The First Purge and Burning Sands.

The Black Panther star will also produce the film adaptation, via his Outlier Society banner. The assassin-drama is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for Wanted and 3:10 to Yuma.

The novel is about an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations. Frank Baldwin (The Godmother) has written the script.

"The Silver Bear is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"We're incredibly honoured that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life," Drake added as reported earlier.

