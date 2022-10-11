The question is why is Bollywood normalising sexual abuse? Why is Bollywood not standing up and saying, we need to bring an end to this practice of sexual abuse brought in by the boys’ club of the industry? Why isn’t Salman Khan saying we need to bring an end to this? And most importantly why is he entertaining Sajid Khan? And why is Shehnaaz Gill all gaga over Sajid Khan? Why women don’t support other women? Sad isn’t it?

Former journalist and now chat show host Janice Sequeira rightly pointed out seeing Sajid on Bigg Boss could send out wrong messages to women, who showed courage by opening up about celebrity predators. “I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?” she posted in another tweet.

Now, the Delhi Commissioner for Women, Swati Maliwal has written to the Union Ministry asking for #SajidKhan’s removal from #BiggBoss

Will @ColorsTV @justvoot finally wake up? Or will they hit snooze 😴 again? #MeToo https://t.co/DUfEktXMxa — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 10, 2022

Not naming Shehnaaz in her next tweet, she did mention how the Bigg Boss 13 star could be using her voice for better issues. “Finally, and I say this cautiously- Those discussing a beloved reality star/actor’s support for this man, let me just say this. She has among the biggest fandoms. And if anyone can make her see sense, they can She’s capable of SO MUCH. Why lend her power to this man?”

The #MeToo fire took over Bollywood like wildfire in 2018 and there were many names that were called out. But looks like this fire got extinguished very soon. Many famous filmmakers and actors were accused of sexual misconduct. It all started with actor Tanushree Dutta calling out Nana Patekar for making inappropriate advances towards her. Starting from singer Kailash Kher to filmmaker Vikas Bahl and veteran actor Alok Nath, many names were called out, but they returned to getting work soon after that. Sajid Khan’s name too surfaced in India’s 2018 #MeToo movement. Not just Bollywood, there were many journalists too who were accused of sexual harassment.

All the cases were closed and all these predators returned back to their normal life. Nana Patekar’s case was filed in October 2018 and closed on June 13, 2019. According to reports the case was called as maliciously false. Writer Chetan Bhagat, comedian Utsav Chakraborty, actor Rajat Kapoor. But what happens in India is that like any other movement, this #MeToo movement also faded and everybody gets back to their normal life including the victims.

Now going back to the Sajid Khan controversy which is the talk of the country now more so because even after being called out by multiple women during the #MeToo movement, has entered Bigg Boss 16. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) barred him from directing films, and he was dropped from Housefull 4. As per his own confession inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, he did not get any work and sat at home for four years. Last month, he announced his comeback with 100%, a film starring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi.

He was supposed to make a comeback with Bigg Boss, the largest and the most popular reality show in India. But thankfully Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.