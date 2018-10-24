MeToo in India: Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala makers suspend association with casting director Vicky Sidana

Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala makers have suspended their association with casting director Vicky Sidana, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Kritika Sharma.

Kritika has accused Sidana of trying to rape her in 2013. According to several reports, she has filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

As reported earlier, Sharma had claimed that despite lodging a complaint with the police against Sidana, she was informed that an official complaint will not be registered till the authorities do not investigate the case.

Studio 5 Elements, the studio behind Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, on Wednesday, 24 October, issued a statement, saying they are distancing themselves from Sidana until a thorough investigation is carried out.

"Studio 5 Elements is committed to creating a safe, healthy and peaceful working environment for women. We strongly believe that anyone found guilty of misconduct should be punished," the statement read.

"As a production house, we stand by the #MeToo movement and have decided not to work with any proven offenders. Our association with Vicky Sidana will remain held on abeyance until a thorough investigation," the statement added.

Actress Iulia Vantur will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film, which will be directed by Prem R Soni.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:43 PM