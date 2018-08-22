Iulia Vantur likely to make Bollywood debut as Krishna disciple in Ishq in Paris director Prem Soni's film

Iulia Vantur, the romanian actress cum singer will reportedly be making her acting debut in Bollywood, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The film, which is directed by Prem Soni will be playing the role of a Krishna disciple.

The yet untitled film is set to go on the floors by the end of 2018 and is supposed to be based on true events. Iulia will essay the role of a Polish girl who arrives in India, following which her life changes significantly. The primary locales for the film shoot include Poland, Mathura and Delhi, adds the report.

“She falls in love with the country and becomes a Krishna bhakt. The team had been looking for a foreigner who can speak Hindi but not too well for months. Iulia was approached recently,” said a source to Mumbai Mirror.

Iulia will also be lending her voice for the film. “It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and expected to release by the summer of 2019. Jimmy Sheirgill has been signed on for a pivotal role too.” said the source.

Vantur has recently also sung for Race 3 which featured Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Soni has previously directed Salman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sohail Khan in the 2009 romantic drama Main Aur Mrs Khanna after which he worked on Preity Zinta’s home production Ishkq in Paris four years later.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 11:34 AM