Actress Kritika Sharma claims Mumbai police refused to register FIR against casting director Vicky Sidana

Actress Kritika Sharma, who accused casting director Vicky Sidana of alleged rape in 2013, told Mid-Day that a Mumbai police station refused to register an FIR against Sidana.

On Thursday 18 October, Sharma approached Mumbai's Versova police station to register a complaint against Sidana. She was asked to collect the FIR later that day. However, while police noted down her statement, they refused to register an FIR against the casting director on the pretext of the incident taking place five years ago which would require a thorough investigation.

"But when we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first" she was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

She further claimed that when she visited the police station the next day, she was harassed during cross-questioning and reduced to tears.

In her written complaint, Sharma recounted how she was abused by Sidana on several occasions. In 2013, she had come to Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi for a role. She said that since she had financial constraints at the time, was invited by Sidana to stay with him. She gathered that it would be safe since Sidana lived with his wife.

She further said that she was taken inside an empty apartment, which Sidana claimed was Modi's home. Sharma claimed that Sidana forced himself on her, stating "There was nobody inside... he pushed me on the bed, took off his pants and sat on my chest with his butt facing my face and kept telling me to lick his a**."

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 14:54 PM