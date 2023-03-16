Just when we thought that vinyl records have become a thing of the past, it now seems that they are making a return that too with a bang! While reports suggest that vinyl records have already started outselling CDs, music artists are also tuning in to the same by releasing their songs on vinyl. Following this suit, the popular heavy metal band Metallica has acquired a major interest in one of America’s largest vinyl pressing companies – Furnace Record Pressing, thus paving the way to manufacture their vinyl records. Metallica which has already produced over five million pieces of vinyl records since 2014 will now formally engage in a long-standing relationship with the company.

As reported by The Guardian, the band has already sold 3,87,000 copies of their album in this format in 2022, that too without releasing a new album. Among the projects already produced through vinyl records, it includes the deluxe boxed-set editions of “Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, S&M2” and some other self-titled albums.

Speaking on the new acquisition, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich in a statement said, “We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace and its founders to the next level.”

Vinyl sales have grown for 16 consecutive years

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), after witnessing growth in vinyl sales for 16 years in a row, revenues have also gone up by 17%, with vinyl albums outselling CDs in units for the first time since 1987.

In 2022 alone, vinyl records sold more than 41 million units compared with only 33 million CDs.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is said that the conditions have contributed to the spike in record sales among people, especially among the youth.

