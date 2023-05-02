The biggest fashion event of the year has started and we have already seen our desi faces conquering the world with their sartorial choices. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut as she donned a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette designed by Prabal Gurung.

Sharing her Met Gala look on social media, Alia wrote, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

She added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani also steal the show in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Prabal. She looked simply gorgeous in a six-yard drape.

Well, this is not the first time Isha Ambani has attended the prestigious fashion event. She made her in 2017 with a Christian Dior gown followed in 2019, where she wore a lilac dress by Prabal Gurung.

The theme this year is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour German fashion designer and creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

