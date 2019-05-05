Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas to reportedly get married again in France in June post impromptu Vegas wedding

After their surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on 1 May, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will reportedly be exchanging vows again in Europe.

According to People Magazine, the Game of Thrones actress and the singer will host a wedding ceremony in France in June. However, no other details from the ceremony have surfaced yet.

The Vegas ceremony, was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, while Priyanka Chopra served as the maid of honour, wrote Daily Mail.

Fans got hint of the wedding when DJ Diplo first shared Instagram stories of Turner in a white dress, preparing to enter the chapel along with Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin in suits. Other attendees including Khalid and Dan + Shay, were also present to watch the couple exchange vows.

Turner attended the Billboard Music Awards 2019 along with Priyanka and Danielle Jonas, where the Jonas Brothers performed a medley of their hit songs, including their latest single, 'Sucker'.

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and were seen attending Priyanka and Nick's wedding in Udaipur last year, together.

On the work front, Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones is in its eighth and final season. She will next be seen in Dark Phoenix.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:48:15 IST

