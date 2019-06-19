Mental Hai Kya trailer launch delayed; Ekta Kapoor, CBFC, IPS hold meeting to review film's title

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya has been mired in controversies for a while, with psychiatrists and mental health experts alleging that the film's title is derogatory to those suffering from mental illnesses. Now, reports state that the film's trailer launch has been delayed for the same reason.

A meeting will be held today in Mumbai between producer Ekta Kapoor and representatives from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) to address the issue. A special screening for the trailer and a review of the film's title will be proposed, Mid-Day reports.

Confirming the news, CBFC counsel Kshitij Amin said that Mental Hai Kya producers had submitted the trailer to CBFC on 11 June. "The governing body has decided to call for a meeting between the petitioner and the applicant. They will watch the trailer and decide further course of action. Since the discussion is likely to take place today, the court has adjourned the matter to next week," he told Mid-Day.

The IPS had filed a PIL in the Gujarat High Court, claiming that the movie's title is "stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders." He demanded an immediate change of the title.

Meanwhile, Kapoor issued a statement on Twitter, stating that Mental Hai Kya is sensitive towards the mental health issues and the title of the movie does not intend to hurt sentiments.

Mental Health Hai is slated to be released on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 13:41:24 IST